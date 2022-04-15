Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.02 Million

Analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to post sales of $484.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $490.89 million. Itron reported sales of $519.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 197,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,715. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. Itron has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

