Brokerages Anticipate Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Local Bounti.

LOCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

LOCL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,209. Local Bounti has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

