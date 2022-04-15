Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.97. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in DXC Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

