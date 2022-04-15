Brokerages Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 7.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 509,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 531,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.