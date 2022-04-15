Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 332,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.63 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

