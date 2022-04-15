Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.10. PHX Minerals reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million.

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -356.00 and a beta of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

