Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). Twilio posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.43.

TWLO stock traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.09. 2,761,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,816. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average is $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

