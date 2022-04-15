Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $11.84. 931,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. 2U has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $46.52.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

