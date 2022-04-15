Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Price Target at €66.15

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “N/A” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €66.05 ($71.80).

A number of research analysts have commented on BNP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($70.98) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA BNP traded up €0.58 ($0.63) during trading on Friday, reaching €49.51 ($53.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($75.18). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.67.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.