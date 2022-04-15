Brokerages Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Target Price at $18.14

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
NYSE CINT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 79,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.12. CI&T has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.50.
About CI&T (Get Rating)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
