Brokerages Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price at $30.71

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

DRQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 178,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,275. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dril-Quip (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.