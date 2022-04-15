Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $109.82

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

DUK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.85. 2,719,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

