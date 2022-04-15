Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $109.82

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.11.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
DUK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.85. 2,719,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35.
In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
