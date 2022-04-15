Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT at $96.60

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.30 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 238,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,395. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.05.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.