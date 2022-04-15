Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target at $6.25

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

