Brokerages Set NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Target Price at $57.25

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NN Group from €63.00 ($68.48) to €58.00 ($63.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get NN Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,209. NN Group has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.