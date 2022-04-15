Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target at $56.00

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRGS stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 394,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.
Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
