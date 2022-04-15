Brokerages Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Target Price at $105.15

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.15.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. 4,027,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,589. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

