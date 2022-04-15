Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $140.00

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. 3,787,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.