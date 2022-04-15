Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Price Target at GBX 4,865.50

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,865.50 ($63.40).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($59.29) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.25) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,429 ($70.75) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 14th.

LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,968 ($51.71) on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,490 ($45.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,921.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,266.24. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

