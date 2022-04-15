Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $16.00

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

RealReal stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 3,290,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $596.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,950 shares of company stock valued at $766,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 46.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 247,482 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in RealReal by 296.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

