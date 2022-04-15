Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) PT at $538.46

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $538.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $13.51 on Thursday, reaching $404.83. The company had a trading volume of 133,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $433.13 and its 200 day moving average is $479.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

