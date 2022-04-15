Brokers Offer Predictions for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fast Retailing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

FRCOY opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $85.28.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

