Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of BRK opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £393.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,800 ($36.49). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,343.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.80), for a total value of £26,254.80 ($34,212.67).
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
