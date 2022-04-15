BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Up 135.1% in March

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the March 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

BSRTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

BSRTF stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

