BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$26.79 million during the quarter.

