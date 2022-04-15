BTIG Research Downgrades Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Enjoy Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of Enjoy Technology stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43. Enjoy Technology has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,012,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,050,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

