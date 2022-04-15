Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $365,383.55 and $37,227.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.02 or 0.07471669 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.05 or 0.99990378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00041513 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

