BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,580.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $11,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,728,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Friday, April 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $11,130.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $5,334.00.

On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.

Shares of BFI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. 150,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,220. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

