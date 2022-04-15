Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.77

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $13.76. Burnham shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a market cap of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

