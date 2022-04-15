Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WHD. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.83.

NYSE WHD opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

