Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CADE. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

CADE stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,715 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

