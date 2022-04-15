CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.78.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

CAE stock traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.59. 455,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,813. CAE has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.70.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$917.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.1672076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

