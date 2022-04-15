Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.79). 8,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 4,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The company has a market cap of £16.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.31.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

