Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.79). 8,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 4,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).
The company has a market cap of £16.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.31.
Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)
