Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTY. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

