Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 15,600 LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

