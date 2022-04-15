Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

