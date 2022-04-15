Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$47.00. The stock traded as high as C$40.88 and last traded at C$40.66, with a volume of 345391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.11.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCO. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.55.

In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416 in the last 90 days.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.24.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

