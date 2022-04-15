Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 2.3%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 5,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,588,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

