Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $76.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $57.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $312.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $315.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. Camtek has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $49.60.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

