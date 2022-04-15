Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 100,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,347,562 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $23.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

