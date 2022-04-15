Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$169.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating and a C$171.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an equal wight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$155.55.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$160.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.28.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8400008 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,016,826.07. Insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

