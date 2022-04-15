Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Lowered to Hold at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$45.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.77.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB opened at C$33.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.73. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$31.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2694841 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40.

About Canadian Western Bank (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.