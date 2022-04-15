Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 76.6% in March

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 894,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 203,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the period.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CAJ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 261,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,250. Canon has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canon will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.