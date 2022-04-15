Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,989,000 after purchasing an additional 296,511 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

