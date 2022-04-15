Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRNCY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.88) to GBX 227 ($2.96) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of CRNCY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $5.66. 1,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

