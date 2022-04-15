Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.88) to GBX 227 ($2.96) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $5.66. 1,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

