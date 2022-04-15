Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $42,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

