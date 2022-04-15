CarMax, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

KMX opened at $91.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

