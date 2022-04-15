Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CVCO opened at $235.94 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $196.46 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

