Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 628,457 shares.The stock last traded at $118.01 and had previously closed at $117.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

